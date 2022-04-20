Bharat Bandh Violence: BJP Goes On Offensive Against BSP In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP has gone on offensive against the Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati over the violence by the Dalits during the ''Bharat Bandh'' on April 2 in which two people were killed in the state.

BJP leaders have alleged that the BSP was behind the conspiracy to trigger violence in the state for their vested political interest.

State Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a statement here on Wednesday, alleged that BSP president Mayawati was behind the entire violence as she wanted political mileage through this arson.

Demanding an apology from the BSP chief, Mr Maurya questioned the relevance of BSP agitation when the Centre had already filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the issue.

"Mayawati has to reply on the matter and why the common people were attacked by the BSP member on April 2. She cannot shy away from the incident in which BSP leaders and workers were openly participating in the violence," the Deputy CM said. Meanwhile, UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey too charged Ms Mayawati for the violence and sought an apology from her.

"It was the BSP government led by Ms Mayawati when they issued a government order on October 29, 2007 to stop misuse of SC/ST Act. But now what is the reason seen for the violence by the BSP when a similar directive was passed by the SC," he said in a separate statement.

Appealing to the Dalits not to get provoked by the BSP, he alleged that the BSP was trying to get political mileage by instigating violence on the name of the community.

BSP president Mayawati on April 2 had blamed the anti-social elements for the violence in the state. She had commented that ''anti-social elements were behind the violence during the protests resulting in death of some people and damage to public property."

Strict action should be taken against those who have indulged in violence during the protests.

"I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests," Ms Mayawati had clarified. UNI