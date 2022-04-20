Bharat Bandh Violence In UP: Mayawati Blames Anti-Social Elements

Lucknow: Even though several BSP activists and leaders have been arrested for the violence in western Uttar Pradesh during the Bharat Bandh on Monday, the party chief Mayawati has blamed the anti-social elements for the violence.

Though there are reports that one person was killed in the violence in Muzaffarnagar but officials have denied the death so far. Former BSP MLA from Hastinapur in Meerut Yogesh Verma, too have been arrested by police for instigating violence. He is the husband of Meerut Mayor Sunita Verma.

Some foreigners, who were travelling on a tourist bus in Azamgarh district had a narrow escape when the protester pelted stones on the bus coming from Kathmandu in Sigri area of the district.

Ms Mayawati in her quick response over the large scale violence in the state, commented that ,"anti-social elements were sent to cause violence during the protests resulting in death of some people and damage to public property." She further said that strict action should be taken against those who have indulged in violence during the protests. "I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests," Mayawati clarified.

Principal Secetary (Home) Arvind Kumar told UNI here on Monday that the situation in the trouble torn areas are tense but under control. He said that prima facie it seems that there was a pre-plan by some anti-social elements to create disturbances during the protest.

"We will ensure strict action against the culprits," he said.

Meanwhile SSP Meerut Manzil Saini said in Meerut that more than 200 people have been detained and authorities are getting cases registered against them.

"All conspirators and hooligans involved in anti-social activities will be booked under NSA. There have been no casualties so far," she said.

The SSP also confirmed that former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma has been arrested too." Verma is the main conspirator of this violence and we have detained him," She said. Verma is the husband of the present Meerut Mayor Ms Sunita Verma.

Another report from Muzaffarnagar said that a person identified as Ambrish, a native of Bhopa police station area was killed in the firing while another person was critically injured. But officials have denied so far about the death.

The protesters attacked the local people and even did not spared the media persons. The motorcycle of a mediaperson of a renowned Hindi daily was torched while cameras of several lensmen were broken.

The mob ransacked several shops and even pelted stones on the running buses and trains in Muzaffarnagar. UNI