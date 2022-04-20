Bharat Bandh Over Farmer's Protests Gets Good Response In Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): The people of West Bengal were seen playing on roads on Tuesday as the farmers' organization called for country wide strike against the farm bill.

The nationwide strike, called by farmers' organisations and backed by all major opposition parties, had a major impact in West Bengal as well, where it was mainly observed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left Front parties.

Talking to The Hawk, State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that though the ruling Trinamool Congress doesn't support the strike but today the TMC is supporting the strike because of the issue.

"The BJP led Central government's farm bill is really deadly for the poor farmers. So the TMC will take out rallies for the next three days across the city demanding amendment of the farm bill," said Mukherjee.

In the capital city of Kolkata, CPIM and Congress held a joint rally in central Kolkata's Rajabazar area to enforce the strike.

Cadres from left parties and Congress were also seen holding marches in support of the strike in South Kolkata's Jadavpur. In Madhyamgram, at the city's northern fringe, the protestors blocked roads and affected transportation. They were seen playing football on the road.

At the districts, Congress-CPIM workers blocked railway tracks in Hooghly's Rishra station and halted Howrah division's local train service for several hours. The protestors were also seen enforcing the strike at the bus terminus in Chuchura.

Similar scenes were noticed in North 24 Parganas' Kankinara station where the CPIM cadres and workers stopped local trains from plying. The left parties also held rallies in Dakshineswar.

Train services were restricted in Burdwan as well. Burdwan-Katwa service was stopped after CPIM-Congress workers blocked tracks in East Burdwan. CPIM organised rallies and marches throughout the district and burnt tyres effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In North Bengal, CPIM cadres and workers were seen playing football on the Maldah-Chanchal state highway. Most of the shops and markets in Siliguri did not open, while transportation in the city was limited.

It is pertinent to mention that the protesting farmers had urged people to extend their support non-violently and said their protest was not meant to cause problems for the common man.

Marathon talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge on their demands and another round of discussions will be held later in a bid to forge a resolution.

