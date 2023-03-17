Bharadisain Area Is Being Taken Forward On A Priority Basis: CM Dhami

Bharadisain: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the strengthening art-craft room and library room at Government Inter College Bharadisain on Thursday. This initiative will be more helpful for college students.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the students present at the occasion of the Phooldei festival and thanked the children for coming to the Vidhansabha complex Bharadisain on the occasion. Sharing his happiness, he said that a different type of energy had come there after their arrival at the Vidhan Sabha premises. During this, the Chief Minister wished the children even after the commencement of the board exams and said that he wished all the students to pass with good marks.

The Chief Minister reminded that if the students who missed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussion program on examinations, can still watch it, it will be a very good guidance for them.

Expressing hope, he said that in future these children will work to bring laurels to the country and the state. He said that all those who made history grew up in normal conditions. A lot of work is being done today in the new education policy.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the new education policy. Rs 5 lakh will be given for school items from the fund of regional MLA Anil Nautiyal, he said. He also added that on the basis of priority, the government is committed to take this sector forward. —ANI