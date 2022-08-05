Bhagyashree gets reminded of Salman from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' on reality show

Mumbai: Veteran actress Bhagyashree went down memory lane and remembered her 'Maine Pyar Kiya' days on the sets of reality show 'DID Super Moms'.

The performance by contestant Anila and Shweta on the title track of 'Dangal' left everyone stunned. In fact, the act somehow even reminded Bhagyashree of her co-star Salman Khan and made her reminisce about her shoot days with the Bollywood Superstar.

As Bhagyashree mentions, "I believe the concept that you depicted today is an issue that various women in our country go through every now and then. Women are generally told to take care of just their household chores after marriage and they are not encouraged to follow their dreams. But women like you prove that one can achieve anything one wants, with their hard work and determination. Anila, I must add that whenever I watch your performance, I always wonder how you do it? You must teach this to me!"

She added: "I noticed one more thing in your performance today, that you flawlessly imitated Salman Khan in the act."

Released in 1989, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' is a romantic musical film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. 'Maine Pyar Kiya' is considered one of the most iconic romantic films ever made and became a cult favourite from its songs, dialogues and chemistry of Salman and Bhagyashree.

She added: "In fact, there was one jump that I found really interesting because that move was exactly like the scene from our film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', where Salman is exercising, and with him being upset with me during the sequence, he jumps right back up."

"You did a similar move and that one movement reminded me of that scene from the film and made me nostalgic."

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

—IANS