Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers to follow Kejriwal to CBI office on Sunday: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be accompanied to the CBI headquarters on Sunday by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and cabinet members, according to sources, for his appearance in connection with the excise policy issue.

They stated that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members of parliament and ministers from the Delhi government will join Mann on his visit to the CBI headquarters.

Before the day was through, Kejriwal said that he would be testifying before the CBI in the excise policy case, claiming that if he is corrupt, then no one is honest.—Inputs from Agencies