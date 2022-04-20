Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon Extends Helping Hand to Raise Funds for Coronavirus Safety Kits

Actress Saumya Tandon has urged people to contribute towards healthcare kits for frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative was started by a young student who lives in her building and Saumya was more than willing to help out in all ways possible.

"A boy who stays in my building has started this initiative and we must support it wholeheartedly. In times like these, humanity must rise to the occasion and I'm sure we will raise enough funds to procure the kits," she said.

"Every drop counts in such efforts and the response has been very encouraging. We still need more funds and I hope that the citizens will leave no stone unturned to expressing gratitude towards these brave hearts who risk their lives daily to keep us safe," she added.

Saumya has been appealing, through her social media, asking people to donate towards the cause.

Her fans have tweeted in support of the initiative.

"Truly mam commendable n highly appreciable job by Ryan n his team. N huge #Respect for u mam. U r trying your level best to give a helping hand from your own way u could. Proud of u mam. Such a Sweet , pure n kind heart + soul u have," commented a fan.

Another wrote: "That's a brilliant effort by Ryan and your support is applaudable too ma'am."

—PTI