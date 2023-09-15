Beyonce celebrates 42nd b'day with family in French Polynesia

Los Angeles: Popstar Beyonce, celebrated her birthday with style and in sweetness, as the 42 year-old took a break from her Renaissance World Tour to enjoy a family vacation in French Polynesia.

A source told People magazine that the pop superstar was “enjoying a beautiful family vacation to celebrate her birthday. It was a nice break for Beyonce”, the source added, saying: “The tour has been intense. She needed to recharge for a few days.”

The Grammy-winning singer went to this family vacation with her husband Jay-Z, 53, along with daughters Blue Ivy, 11, and twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, 6, in French Polynesia.

The insider adds that the family “rented several private villas” and spent a great deal of quality time together.

People further stated that the “family enjoyed the beach, had family dinners and engaged in several resort activities. Everyone had the best time.”

The ‘Break My Soul’ artiste reportedly travelled with her family right after her birthday concert in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on September 4, before returning home in time to resume the North American leg of her tour in Vancouver.

Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday festivities kicked off on stage during the final of her three Renaissance shows in Los Angeles.

At the show, Kendrick Lamar joined the hitmaker to perform their collaboration “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (REMIX)” live for the first time, and she was also serenaded by Diana Ross, who stepped out to sing her “Happy Birthday.”

In footage captured by fans, the ‘Formation’ singer looked delighted and emotional to be surprised by the music industry veteran, 79.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing” ‘the performer told Ross on the stage as they held hands. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Beyonce thanked her again with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Thank you to the incomparable Diana Ross,” she wrote along in the caption, before referencing her ‘Alien Superstar’ lyrics. “The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen.”

The party continued off stage, as well.

The ‘Cuff It’ artiste also posted an Instagram carousel of her backstage celebration, sharing photos with her parents Mathew and Tina Knowles and husband Jay-Z, and even the disco ball-themed cake and balloons she was treated to.

