Beware U'khand, Second Wave Of Covid-19 More Lethal, More Far-Reaching









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 13, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,12,071 on Tuesday as 1,925 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 98,897 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 9,353. The state's toll rose to 1,780 as thirteen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 2,041. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 405. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State saw a steep decline and settled at 88.24 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 775 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 594, 217 and 172 respectively. That apart, 35 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 33 Pauri Garhwal, 31 Almora, 21 Champawat, 13 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, 12 Rudraprayag, 8 Chamoli and 1 in Uttarkashi.