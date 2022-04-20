Chandigarh (The Hawk): Between handshakes and farewells, relationships are built: Mahima Singh

The fifth day of the seven-day long Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled 'Enhancing Visibility & Perception of the Self as a Brand' started on an enthusiastic note.

Mahima Singh, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, opened the day with her everlasting words, 'Between handshakes and farewells, relationships are built.' The key to successful development lies in interpersonal communication. Between ignorance and knowledge lies enlightenment or awakening. She used a number of exercises and anecdotes to explain the concept of self branding. Sharing an image wherein one person is looking at number six from its upper end while the other is looking at that from the lower end, she established how only an alteration in perspective could make all the difference: Just because you are right, doesn't mean I am wrong. You just haven't seen life from my side. Mahima summed up her talk by saying, 'We must all be our own favourites!'

Prof. Avinash Singh, a renowned multi-talented personality in the worlds of journalism and academia, strongly advocated that we should be our own boss. He established that social media is the weapon to gain public support, so those must be fully tapped for branding. He pointed that nothing is a secret today, so one needs to have competitive intelligence to know what one's rival is planning.

Pushpendra Pal Singh, Chief Editor, Madhya Pradesh Madhyam, apprised the participants of a checklist that needs to be exhausted before setting foot on the path of self branding. He said that one must check for vision, purpose, values, goals, uniqueness, top 3 brand attributes, weakness, and target audience. He stressed that branding requires immense patience, humility and compassion. Unless we respect and care for others, we cannot be loved either. He also said that only those who love themselves can love others.