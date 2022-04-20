Betterment In Health Facilities Of State Will Have Effect On National Level: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if the health facilities of a state which resides one-fifth of the total population of the country are made better, it will have an effect on the national level.

After inaugurating the telemedicine and teleradiology facilities at the Lok Bhawan on Friday, Mr Yogi said that the state government is committed towards offering better health facilities to the common people.

Mr Adityanath averred that if the health provisions in the state are improvised, it will have an effect on the national level. Furnishing details about telemedicine, he said that through the method, they will now be able to extend better health facilities to remote areas. ''Many states were separated from the mode of development but work has been initiated so that they are developed. We had an issue before us that no doctor wanted to go to several districts. So, we have started big work through new techniques. The health department has worked on them. Now, doctors don't retreat from those areas,'' the UP CM said. Mr Adityanath said that now an individual won't have to go to the hospital rather now the hospital will reach the poor people. All these provisions are being done to extend one strong facility. If we offer better hospitals to a state like UP, the health facilities in the state can be strengthened even further.

He further said that 15 new medical college centers were being made through the support of the government. Work related to extending health facilities to 53 districts of the state with the aid of the Centre is being done.

Mr Yogi released the Coffee Table Book and also inaugurated a health center, MCH wing, telemedicine and radiology services. He also distributed the Golden Card (health card) to the beneficiaries, while adding that the people of the state were being provided a lot of facilities in one go.

Hailing the central and the state government, Mr Yogi said that the Centre since the past 55-56 months while the state government since the past 23 months, had worked towards providing better health facilities and this was a team work in which everyone had lent their support. On this occasion, state Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said 15 telemedicine centers had been kick-started in Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Mirzapur and Bahraich. While keeping the lack of radiologists in mind, 15 teleradiology centers were started in Lucknow, Barabanki and Sitapur districts of the state in the first phase.

The Health Minister said that the government was working towards making the health facilities reach each and every person, while adding that the government had also worked towards lessening the mother and infant mortality rates.

Mr Singh also said that there was a plan to open 2500 health centers by the end of the month. He also expressed his gratitude towards 'Asha Bahus,' who are an important aspect of the health department. Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that work was being done to strengthen the health department since the time Mr Yogi had taken up the charge of the state.

Ms Joshi said that the infant mortality rate had lessened in the state and the rate of mother mortality had also come down under this government. UNI