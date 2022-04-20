Better Law And Order Situation Has Encouraged Investors To Invest In State: Yogi

Gorakhpur/Hardoi: Claiming that law and order situation has improved in state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that many big industrialist wanted to invest in state.

Addressing election gathering in Government Inter College, Hardoi CM Yogi said that criminals will not be spared and they will be in jail or out of the state. Criminals had political protection in previous regime, he alleged.

Highlighting the achievement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government UP CM said that not a single riot was reported in eight months. He said that incidents like Muzaffarnagar riots cannot be repeated in this government's tenure as rioters understand that government will give befitted reply.

While addressing election campaign in Maharana Pratap Inter College Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said that development work were stalled during Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments tenure. He said that previous government never worked for the development of industries in state.

UP CM said that only 29,000 houses were constructed for poor in past SP government tenure, while BJP government had provided 11 lakh houses in rural and urban areas. He said that state government has provided free power connection to 29 lakh houses.

Talking about Bill Gates visit to UP, CM Yogi said big industrials like Bill Gates wanted to invest in state. He said that Mr Gates wanted to work in field of health, education and information technology.

CM Yogi said that better opportunities would be generated with the development of the industries in state and it will stop migration of the youth in other states in search of jobs. He said that government will support youngsters to establish small industries.

UP CM said that if BJP will gain the power in civic polls development of cities will be more convenient. He said that normal street lights will be replaced by LED lights without any investment.

He said that government will pay special attention for cleanliness of cities and availability of pure drinking water will be ensured. UNI