Better if SC takes suo moto cognizance of Hathras incident: BSP

New Delhi: It would be better if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of the Hathras incident and takes appropriate action, said Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday.

She also said that not handing over the body of the gang-rape victim to the family and performing the last rites without them creates doubt and resentment in the people.

"Not handing over the body of Hathras gang-rape dalit victim and performing the last rites at midnight in absence of her family by UP police creates a lot of doubt and resentment in people. The BSP strongly condemns such a wrong attitude of the police," Mayawati tweeted.

"It would be better if the Hon'ble Supreme Court takes appropriate action by taking cognizance of this serious case on its own, otherwise the attitude of the UP Government and the police in this heinous case does not seem that family will get justice and culprits will be punished severely even after the death of the gang-rape victim," she said in another tweet.

The body of the victim was creamted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe in the Hathras gangrape incident. The SIT has been asked to present a report in seven days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed that strictest action should be taken against the culprits involved in Hathras gang-rape incident, the Chief Minister said.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to the Delhi hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

—ANI