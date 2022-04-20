Better Health Facilities Will Be Provided To All Without Any Discrimination: Yogi

Lucknow: Reiterating that better health facilities for all was priority of state government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was committed to provide better and effective health and medical services to all without any discrimination.

Addressing the gathering here in inauguration programme of Canter of hepatobiliary diseases and transplantation, Center for hematology, bone marrow transplant and stem cell research center and college of medical technology and foundation laying of department of emergency medicine and kidney transplant center under expansion of 500 bed unit of advance treatment services in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Medical Science Institute , CM Yogi said with the hard work and services of doctors here in institute it has gained international reputation.

He said that doctors are like God on earth and they should have crammed with human emotions. He said that along with medical services doctors should also focus on research works. Urging doctors here he said that a satellite center should also be developed by institute to provide health services to the people from outskirts of state.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Ayushman Bharat scheme, CM Yogi said that initiative of PM Modi will have prominent results in recent future. He said that over 10 crore poor families will be benefitted by this scheme as they will have cover of Rs 5 lakh insurance. He said that state government was focusing to provide one medical college in each division and then one medical college in two districts. Earlier, Praveen Kumar presented copy of book based on CM Yogi's life "Yodhha Yogi- Life journey of Yogi Adityanath in Shashtri Bhavan. It was translation of his book "Yogi Adityanath: The rise of a saffron socialist" by Prem Shankar Mishra. UNI