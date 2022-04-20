Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Week at PU

Chandigarh(The Hawk): The Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Women Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh Police celebrated the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Week (8th March, 2021-12th March, 2021)" to mark the occasion of the International Women's Day.



Dr. Emanual Nahar, Chairman, Punjab State Minority Commission, Special Guest, talked about the significance of International Women's Day, Constitutional rights of women, enhanced allocation of budget for women development and the role of current socio-economic and political factors for women development.

Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Chairperson introduced the theme of the programme and talked about the significance of women development and changing role of women in current times.



The other panelists of the programme: Mr. Rajeshwar Singh, Law Officer, State Legal Authority, Chandigarh provided information regarding the provision of free legal aid services for women and children. Ms. Sonal Kalia, Senior Supervisor & Ms. Navneet Kaur, Supervisor, Women and Child Helpline, Chandigarh Administration elaborated about the helpline services provided by the Chandigarh Administration to women and children in need.



Dr.Sonia Gandhi & Dr. Ajinder Singh, Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital, highlighted the importance of healthy and balance diet for women and children, in present times, for both physical and mental well-being.



The empowerment of women was highlighted through the cultural events i.e. Self-defence skills were demonstrated by the members of Swayam team of Chandigarh Police to impart skill to women to protect themselves during untoward circumstances. To create awareness regarding the abolishment of female foeticide, a skit was presented by members of the Smwad Theatre group. The children from Babu Dham colony also presented a group dance "Bhangra".

Dr. Sanjeev Ranjan, Dr. M. Sanjeev Singh, Ms. Satnam Singh, staff members of the Centre for Police Administration, NCC Cadets and other members also attended the event. Ms. Pravesh Kumari, SHO, Women Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh Police proposed the vote of thanks.