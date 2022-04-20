BetBarter signs title sponsorship deal for Zambia Cricket League

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Sky Infotech, a leading and fastest growing online i-gaming company in the multiple emerging markets, has signed a partnership with Zambia Professional Cricketers Association, for its brand Betbarter.com.

This partnership deal will see the brand Betbarter, which caters online game lovers with a range of different games; become the title sponsor of the Zambia Cricket League 2020, the next cricket tournament in Zambia.

The four participating teams of the BetBarter Zambia Cricket League namely Lusaka Heats, Ndola Blitz, Kitwe Kings, and Kabwe Stars will play the cricket tournament from July 4th to 12th July.

Vision View Productions based in South Africa will be the production team for the tournament. Live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of BetBarter and the registered users of BetBarter can watch the matches on the site itself at betbarter.com.

"It will be an exciting league season for the teams looking forward to hitting the ground. The league will be an ideal preparation of the sport for the players and also a tremendous opportunity for fans to enjoy good Cricket. We want to thank all those who recognize the global nature of the game and support cricket across boundaries," said Kushal Jain, the Chairman of Zambia Professional Cricketers Association.

"We are delighted to be among the sponsors for the Zambia Cricket League. Cricket in Zambia has been one of the best marketing opportunities for brands. When the four teams of the league will hit the ground to play, cricket will invoke its ultimate fever for the fans. Our brand, BetBarter has worked hard to grow up as a reliable online gaming brand. We have with us the commitment of millions of our committed users across the world. As we are aggressively expanding to new territories and a new client base, we are glad to be associated with the Zambia Professional Cricketers Association in the growth," commented Andrew, the COO of Sky InfoTech on the sponsorship.

—ANI