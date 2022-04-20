Best Research Paper Award For UIPS Faculty

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Professor at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), and Coordinator, UGC Centre of Excellence in Nano Biomedical Applications, Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, along with his research team, has recently been selected for the coveted "Dr P D SETHI BEST RESEARCH PAPER AWARD" for their research manuscript entitled, "QbD-steered development and Validation of an RP-HPLC method for quantification of ferulic acid: Rational application of chemometric tools", published in Journal of Chromatography B (Thomson Reuter Impact Factor of 3.04). The research work on pharmaceutical analysis and drug delivery encompassed in the said paper has been carried out by Mr Sumant Saini, a UGC Meritorious Research Doctoral Fellow working in UIPS, under the supervision of Professor Bhoop, along with the two co-supervisors, viz. Professor O P Katare (UIPS) and Professor S. K. Tripathi (Physics). The other coauthors are Dr Teenu Sharma, Dr Ranjot Kaur and Dr Asha Patel from Vadodara.

In a recent communiqué received from M/s Kongposh Publications Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, to Professor Bhoop, he was recently informed and congratulated on the announcement of this coveted award to him and his team of coauthors, along with a cash prize of Rs 10,000/-. The aforesaid research work demonstrates the successful and systematic development of an liquid-chromatographic analytical method of ferulic acid, a popular antioxidant bioactive against numerous diseases. The remarkable highlight of the work has been the rational integration of a battery of novel and innovative chemometric tools and scientific techniques like Principal Component Analysis, Monte Carlo Simulations, Variance Factor, Quality Risk Management, and Design of Experiments, and following the principles of analytical Quality by Design (QbD) to result in significantly enhanced analytical quantification, and deeper analytical insights of the process..

A two-tier process was employed by an expert panel for final selection of the awarded paper based upon their scientific content of pharmaceutical analysis, high impact of publications, originality, data quality and practical utility, among over an hundred papers reviewed all across. (Late) Dr P D Sethi has been a renowned pharmaceutical analyst, the founder director of Central Drugs Laboratory (Govt. of India), and an author of scores of books on pharmaceutical analysis.

The UIPS, in this context, is one of the premier Institutions catering to pharmaceutical education and research across the country since 1944, and is currently at number 2 in MHRD-NIRF ranking. Numerous national/international awards and accolades bestowed to the faculty and students of UIPS are a testimony to its unmatched contributions towards sciences in general and pharmaceutical sciences in particular.