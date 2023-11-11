Besides Allopathy Traditional Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani Etc.—At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Patients coming to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment will now get the benefit of traditional medicine along with modern medicine. Now OPD of the AYUSH department has been started in AIIMS.

On the occasion of Deepawali, the Executive Director of the AIIMS Prof. Meenu Singh inaugurated the OPD service of the AYUSH Department. During this, she said that now treatment will be available in the AYUSH department through Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and Homeopathy Methods. Apart from this, an herbal garden will be developed in the institute soon. Facilities like Yogasana training and Panchakarma along with hydrotherapy etc. will also be developed for the patients. Dr. Meenu Singh said that the institute aims to provide maximum health benefits to the patients. For this AYUSH research will be focused. On this occasion Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi Dean Academic, Prof. Vartika Saxena, Head of the AYUSH Department, Dr. Monica Pathania, Dr. Rahul (Ayurveda) Dr. Shweta ( yoga) Dr. Mrinalain ( siddha ), dr. Amity and the staff of Ayush department were present.