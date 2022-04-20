Bernard Tomic shrugs off troubles to defend Bogota title

Bogota: Controversial Australian Bernard Tomic retained his Bogota ATP title on Sunday with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 victory over France`s Adrian Mannarino. Second seed Tomic was playing his first tournament since his arrest in Miami earlier this month following a rowdy penthouse party. The 22-year-old had also been dumped from Australia`s Davis Cup squad after publically criticising his country`s ruling body. Tomic took his record in Bogota to 9-0 having also captured the title in 2014 with victory over Ivo Karlovic. AFP