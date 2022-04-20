BenQ TH585 home projector: Still watching IPL on TV?

New Delhi: As watching movies or sports live is not possible in the pandemic times and people are missing on those big moments, display technology brand BenQ has brought a new Full HD entry-level home entertainment projector called the BenQ TH585 in India.

The new product brings good performance in high brightness rooms, ensures real life-like colour accuracy for movies and it is equipped to integrate seamlessly into all venues, ranging from cozy family rooms and middle-sized home theaters to purpose-built screening rooms and offices.

The product costs Rs 89,990 but is available on Amazon for Rs 64,990 with free Amazon Fire Stick. There is also a no-cost EMI offer for up to 12 months. The BenQ product will soon be available at large retail formats, gadget stores, and traditional stores.

It is a Full HD (1920x1080p) DLP projector. The projector boasts of 3,500 lumens of brightness and has a 10,000:1 contrast ratio.

As we know that 4K is obviously better but this is an entry-level home projector.

Most of the content available to us today is Full HD so this is a pocket-friendly device for someone wanting big screen entertainment beyond TV that is costlier when the screen size increases.

With 3500 Lumens brightness, this projector gives best performance in ambient light in lit rooms like living rooms. Thus, you do not need to switch off lights like you do in theatre projectors.

With high brightness projectors, the image colour usually goes for a toss. However, only BenQ provides the best colour quality in high brightness because of 95 per cent coverage of Rec 709% (the standard camera encoding colour space for HDTV).

In terms of design and performance, the projector scores decent marks.

With this device, one can enhance the moments of togetherness with a widescreen and powerful sound. Plan a movie night with family, binge watch favourite show or schedule an IPL 13 match night with friends.

For effortless importations, the projector comes with a remote control with very less buttons.

It comes with an in-built 10W speaker, good enough to be sufficient. However, if you want to add a sound system, that is also possible.

Targeting gamers, the BenQ TH585 projector claims 16ms input lag and "microsecond DMD fast response" to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

The lamp in the projector has 15,000 hours of life.

To put this into perspective, if you use the projector for three hours a day, the lamp will last for 5,000 days, which is a little over 13 years.

Speaking of connectivity options, the projector has an audio-in port, audio out port, 2 HDMI ports, a USB port, PC in, and Monitor out. The physical controls of the projector are on the top of the projector.

This comes bundled with Amazon Fire Stick. Thus, the dumb projector becomes a complete solution in itself.

Conclusion: As people scout for newer entertainment options in the social distancing times and even though cinema halls are now open, the risk is always there.

With limited and restricted options of outdoor entertainment, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of home with the TH585 projector.

Projectors are no more a thing with the rich and famous anymore. You can get one too.







—IANS