Bengaluru: Customs seize gold pieces worth Rs over 17 lakh

Bengaluru Airport Customs Seize 279.5g of Gold in Smuggling Attempt

Bengaluru: Officials of Bengaluru Airport Customs said they seized gold-cut pieces weighing 279. 5 grams worth Rs 17 lakh after intercepting a passenger on Thursday. The cut-out pieces were concealed inside a decorative incense burner container.

"Bengaluru Airport Customs intercepted a passenger attempting to smuggle crude gold cut pieces concealed inside a decorative incense burner container. The seized gold cut pieces weigh 279.5 grams valued at Rs 17,23,117," Customs said.

More details are awaited.

—ANI