Bengali Society Welcomed National Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Arun Haldar On His Arrival In Dineshpur

Dineshpur (The Hawk): National Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Arun Haldar said that the sub-castes of the Bengali community living in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will be given Scheduled Caste status in any case. The Commission is determined for this. He said that the unanimous resolution passed thrice in the State Legislative Assembly by the State Government to include the Bengali community in the Scheduled Caste category. The Commission will take action against those who have committed contempt.

Arun Haldar was addressing a huge public meeting on Wednesday after a huge welcome ceremony organized by Bengali Mahasabha Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. He said that the people of Scheduled Castes of Bengal community of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been deprived of their rights till now. Said that all the technical aspects have been placed before the Commission by the Bengali Mahasabha and the Commission is taking serious action on it. Soon the sub-castes of the community will be included in the list of Scheduled Castes. He said that the Commission is committed for the upliftment and development of all the oppressed, exploited and Dalits living in India. He said that if the people of the community had informed the Commission about their problems earlier, their demands would have been fulfilled by now. Earlier, when he reached Dineshpur, the women of Bengali society gave him a grand welcome with traditional customs. After reaching Dineshpur, Arun Haldar went straight to Pulin Babu Park and paid homage to his statue by garlanding it. After this, Haldar directly reached the stage built in Shaheed Khudiram Bose Stadium, where the officials of the Bengali Mahasabha along with the distinguished representatives of the society gave a grand welcome by presenting them with flower garlands and bouquets. Mahasabha President Rajkumar Shah welcomed him and handed over the demand letter on behalf of the society. Program coordinator Himanshu Sarkar expressed his gratitude to everyone. Apart from the entire Uttarakhand, a large number of men and women of the society from Pilibhit, Moradabad, Rampur, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Hastinapur districts of Uttar Pradesh participated in the program. In view of the huge crowd at the event, tight security arrangements were made by the administration. Under the leadership of Additional SP Manoj Katryal, a large number of police and Uttarakhand Special Police personnel along with women constables were deployed. Para badminton player Prema Biswas and Indian women's para throwball team captain Neelima Ray were honored during the programme. The program was conducted by Saroj Mandal, Senior Vice President of the General Assembly.

Apart from the chief guest, former MP and Minister of State for Status Balraj Pasi, Gadarpur MLA Arvind Pandey, Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora, Chandrakanta Mandal were present during the huge public meeting organized in the honor of National Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Arun Haldar in the Khudiram Bose Stadium complex. Outgoing President of Dineshpur Nagar Panchayat Seema Sarkar, Outgoing President of Shaktifarm Nagar Panchayat Sunil Biswas, Rohitash Mallik, Vijay Mandal, Subhash Vyapari, Manoj Ray (Munna), Subhash Sarkar, Suranjan Ray, Sanjay Bachhad, Narayan Shah.