Bengal: Non-suburban passenger trains to resume operations from Dec 2

Kolkata: As many as 54 non-suburban passenger trains will resume operations in the Eastern Railway (ER) from December 2.

The services were suspended in the last week of March this year owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to railway officials, at least 30 trains will run in Howrah division and 22 trains in Asansol division while two trains will run in Malda division.

Earlier, the suburban EMU train services in both Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) were resumed on November 11.

In the Howrah division, eight trains will be run in Bardhaman-Rampurhat sections and in Rampurhat-Gumani section, while two trains will be run in Rampur hat-Dumka-Jasidih section. Besides these, eight trains in Katwa-Azimgang and four passenger trains in Katwa-Azimganj sections will also run in Howrah division.

Amongst the 22 trains to be operated in Asansol division, eight in Bardhaman-Asansol section, four each in Andal-Santhia, Asansol-Dhanbad, Asansol-Jasidih-Jhajha sections and two passenger trains in Andal-Jasidih section. These trains will be run on a regular basis from Wednesday.

In Malda division, two trains will run in the Malda-Barharwa section, an ER official said.

—IANS