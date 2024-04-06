    Menu
    Bengal: NIA team comes under attack in Purba Medinipur while picking up suspect in blast case

    April6/ 2024
    April6/ 2024
    NIA Officers Heckled in Purba Medinipur During Blast Case Investigation; Incident Echoes Previous ED Team Attack in Sandeshkhali Amidst Ongoing Political Tensions in West Bengal.

    NIA team attack in Purba Medinipur

    Kolkata: In a rerun of the attack on a raiding team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, some officers of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) was allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case.
    As was widely reported earlier, a team of ED officers were surrounded, heckled and attacked by protesters in Sandeshkhali while raiding the residence of expelled and jailed TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and another ruling party leader in connection with an alleged food scam.

    According to sources in the elite anti-terror probe agency, an NIA team visiting Puba Medinipur in connection with an ongoing probe into the blast case came under attack on Saturday.
    Sources said the vehicle in which the NIA officers were travelling was allegedly vandalised while a person was being picked up in connection with the case.
    In a video of the alleged incident that was widely shared on social media, locals were purportedly seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.
    The villagers also pelted the vehicle with stones, sources added.

