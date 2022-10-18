Bengal women's MGNREGA jobs below state average

Kolkata (The Hawk): In the most recent fiscal year, the percentage of women employed for at least 100 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) programme was lower than the state average on this count (2021-22).

According to figures that the state government typically provides to the federal government, the state average for this count during the fiscal year under consideration was 47.98 days. Women, on the other hand, had a figure of 33.28 days based on the same count.

The disproportionate share of women, as compared to the state average, has improved in 2021–2022, which is better than it was in the previous years.

The state government was able to significantly increase the participation of women on this count in 2020–21, even though the state average for that year was 51.98 days and the percentage of women on that count was 35.53 days.

According to statistics for all of India, the percentage of women who have participated in MGNREGA work has generally hovered around 54% over the course of the last five fiscal years, according to records kept by the Union Rural Development Ministry. In comparison to 53.19 percent in 2020-21 and 54.78 percent in 2019-20, it was 54.54 percent in 2021-22.

According to Schedule II of the MGNREGA, priority must be given to women, with at least one-third of the beneficiaries being registered women who have requested employment. Additionally, efforts must be made to boost the participation of single women and people with disabilities.

