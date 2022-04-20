Bengal violence reminiscent of Partition: Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal is reminiscent of the atrocities people had to face during the country's Partition, and exhorted party workers in the state to democratically fight the 'savagery'.

Nadda, who arrived on a two-day visit to Bengal, said BJP workers across India have expressed solidarity with their activists in the state, who are 'facing violent attacks'.

"We are committed to democratically fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC, which is full of intolerance," he told reporters at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

"I had heard of the immense atrocities committed during the Partition, but I have never seen such post-poll violence that is occurring in West Bengal after the declaration of election results (on May 2)," the senior BJP leader said.



Nadda said he will visit the residences of BJP workers 'killed' in attacks in South 24 Parganas district and speak to their kin.



"We want to give this message that crores of BJP workers across the country are with them," he said.

The BJP has claimed at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence allegedly unleashed by the Trinamool Congress following its victory in the assembly elections.

Party is with workers facing atrocities by 'TMC goons': BJP Bengal chief

The BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party is with the workers who, he claimed, are facing atrocities at the hands of goons owing allegiance to the Trinamool Congress after the announcement of assembly election results two days ago.

The state is in the grip of post-poll violence that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured, prompting the Centre to seek a report from the state government on the incidents of attack on opposition workers.

"I have not done the politics of running away in adverse situations. We have fought a daunting battle," Ghosh told reporters in Kolkata.

Ghosh said that the BJP has won record seats in the West Bengal election, bagging 77 constituencies.

The TMC, on the other hand, emerged victorious in 213 seats and will form the government for the third time in a row.

Claiming that attacks are taking place at places where the TMC won with a huge majority, Ghosh said that the BJP leadership is with the workers who have fought the election risking their lives.

"We are fighting and will continue to do so in future. Today or tomorrow, Bengal will witness change at the hands of the BJP," the party's state president said.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that it is time for the party to stand by the workers who are facing attacks.

"We can analyse the results later. Our foremost duty is to stand by the workers," said Sinha.

The BJP has claimed that six of its activists were killed at various places, a party office in Hooghly district was set on fire and shops of its supporters were torched in many areas.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up and expressed anguish over the law and order situation in the state following reports of post- poll violence from several districts.

—PTI





