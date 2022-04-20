Bengal post-poll violence: File supplementary affidavits on NHRC report by July 31, Calcutta HC tells Govt

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted the West Bengal government time till July 31 to file supplementary affidavits in response to the report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The state government sought time to submit supplementary affidavits which were questioned by post-poll violence petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal since sufficient time has already been given by the court. The Court, however, gave time to the government till July 31.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said that it has submitted the final report after which it received 16 cases where victims were threatened to withdraw complaints which were forwarded to the Director-General of Police (DGP).

The court said it will not look into the cases received by NHRC after the submission of the final report.

A five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal said that the matter would be taken up in the next hearing on August 2.

Meanwhile, days after the Calcutta High Court ordered a DNA test on the body of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar after his brother Biswajit Sarkar reportedly could not identify the body, the report was on Wednesday submitted to the court in a sealed cover by the Additional Solicitor General.

On July 13, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a DNA test on the body of BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar. While passing an order in alleged post-poll violence cases, the High Court said the samples will be collected at the Command Hospital and sent to CFSL Kolkata for analysis. The examination report must be submitted to the High Court within seven days.

Earlier, the High Court had asked for a second autopsy for BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar. The court also extended the National Human Rights Commission's investigation to July 13.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)