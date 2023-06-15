Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC warns of order for central forces' deployment in entire state

Kolkata: The division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya cautioned the West Bengal State Election Commission and the government of passing an order for deployment of central armed forces in the entire state for the forthcoming panchayat elections.



The commission on Thursday filed the review petition at the division bench on an earlier order by the same bench for deployment of central armed forces in seven sensitive districts in the state.



While hearing on the petition, the commission's counsel argued that since the commission is yet to identify the sensitive pockets in the state, the division bench should review its earlier order on deployment of central armed forces.



"In that case, I will have to order deployment of central armed forces throughout the state," Justice Sivagnanam said.



As the commission's counsel said that it needs certain time to give its observation of the sensitive booth, Justice Sivagnanam advised the commission to work according to its reputation since incidents of violence over the nomination process have been reported from various places.



The division bench also told the counsels of the state government and the commission that if they are not satisfied with the earlier order on deployment of central armed forces, they have the right to approach a higher court on this count.



"You have the scope for appearing at a higher court. But if you create a situation so that my order is not implemented, I cannot just remain silent. Section 144 has been implemented at different places. The police should strictly enforce that," Justice Sivagnanam observed. —IANS