Bengal LoP Suvendu calls Mamata plan to have a mini plane a 'delusional flight'





Kolkata (The Hawk): The leader of opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, citing an e-tender notice for hiring a fixed-wing aircraft by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL), has ridiculed the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for wanting to have a delusional flight while being marred by fake vaccination camps.



Suvendu tweeted: "Head of State marred by Fake vaccination conducted by fake official, now wants to have a delusional flight."

Drawing an analogy between the demand for the aircraft by the CM and the Pushpak Rath from the Ramayana, owned by Raavan, the BJP leader took potshots at Mamata for not being satisfied with helicopter rides anymore and now wanting to acquire a 10-seater aircraft.





The West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on June 11 had issued an e-tender for hiring a fixed-wing aircraft. The e-tender reads, "WBTIDCL invites e-tender from experienced and competent, Non-schedule aircraft operators, having a minimum experience of 5 years in operation of aircraft services for induction and operations of a fixed-wing twin-engine (turbofan) aircraft with a minimum seating capacity of 8-10 passengers."



"Pushpak Rath for (self proclaimed) PM??? Dissatisfied with helicopter's range, process of acquiring a 10 seater Airplane has been initiated.

Convenient for whimsical criss-crossing of the entire country for upcoming Loksava poll campaigning? On Govt expenses?

Flight of fantasy," tweeted Suvendu in another tweet thread.

The transport department tender also mentions that 8-10-seater aircraft which the government wants to lease will have an assured run of minimum 45 hours in a month.

It is worth mentioning that Suvendu was the transport minister in the second term of the Trinamool congress-led government in Bengal. It can be surmised that he would have some idea of what is going on in the department.

It is also pertinent to mention that the aircraft could be a vehicle for furthering the party's reach in other states. Just after the party's landslide win for the straight third term in Bengal, its new all India general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee had mentioned that the party will decide in the coming weeks how it plans to expand in other states. "We will decide what to do and in what states we want to start our units in. Make no mistake, when we come out with a plan, the attempt of TMC will be very different from its attempts in the past. Whichever state we go to, we will not go there to win a seat or two or increase our vote share. We will go to win the state. We don't want to exist in the form of opposition. We will take the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head on and try to win the state," Abhishek had said in May.

He also said that the party wanted to take Mamata Banerjee's message across all states.

In the beginning of next year, five of the states in India will go to polls, prominent among them being Uttar Pradesh. The list also includes Manipur and the TMC is supposed to be already in talks with some of the representatives from there.

Some of the requirements in the tender mentions that the aircraft should be air-conditioned and pressurised super mid-size aircraft such as FALCON 2000 or equivalent, should have to have a stand-up cabin and endurance should be sufficient enough to cover any destination within India in one sector of operation, among many others.

But, leasing a chartered plane for a state is not a new phenomenon in India and many of the states have their own such mini aircrafts.

If at all Bengal gets to have its own mini plane, this will be a landmark event in Bengal politics for sure.