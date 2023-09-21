Bengal LoP files RTI seeking information among CM’s overseas tour

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has filed a petition under the Right to Information Act, 2005, on the amount spent from the state exchequer on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ongoing Dubai and Spain visit to scout for investments.

The LoP has also sought information on the outcome of the trip and the actual achievements in roping in investment through that overseas trip, Adhikari has himself informed through a message on his X (formerly Twitter) wall on Thursday.

According to him, there had been some public hue and cry regarding the chief minister’s 11-day trip to the United Arab Emirates & Spain.

“Especially, it has been an issue of public debate that, who accompanied her and in what capacity. Also, the expenditure of this ‘Official’ trip and the amount spent on her entourage is a matter of public concern as the People of West Bengal have every right to know how much purse strings were loosened by the cash-strapped Directorate of Treasuries and what has been achieved ultimately by spending such money,” the LoP claimed in his message.

So, he added, as a responsible leader of the opposition, he had sought some essential information regarding the chief minister’s 11 day trip to the United Arab Emirates & Spain which began on September 12, 2023. The chief minister is supposed to come back to the country on September 23, the day after the special session of the Parliament will end.

—IANS