Bengal Logs 6.28 Cr First Jabs To 18 Plus Population In State

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The state crossed the 9-crore vaccination mark on Thursday when more than 4,000 vaccination sites were activated across Bengal. So far, around 86% of the state’s eligible population has been covered with the first dose, while around 38% have received both the doses.

According to state health department figures on Sunday, 1,99,458 doses were administered and the cumulative figure stood at 9,15,26,475. Of the total share, 1st dose recipients stood at 6,29,11,367 while the 2nd jab recipients were 2,86,15,108.

According to health officials, vaccine supply is adequate in the state now and plans are afoot to optimise the inoculation process further.

Health officials said that the state started speeding up the drive since September when the vaccine supplies to the state became more or less stable. Around 3 crore doses were administered between September and October.

Currently, more stress is being given to districts, where the first dose coverage is still below 80%. Some of these are Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur and Rampurhat health districts.

Concerned over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the central government, on Sunday, asked the states to enhance testing, monitor hotspots and ramp up health infrastructure.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of states and UTs, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote that in view of the possible threat from this variant of concern (VoC), it is absolutely necessary that intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination along with COVID-appropriate behaviour be enforced by the states.

According to the Centre's November 11 guidelines for international travellers, samples of RT-PCR tests are to be submitted on landing. After the Omicron threat, the Centre issued a fresh set of guidelines which mandated that an international traveler will have to declare his travel history of the last 14 days.

That begs the question how many citizens in the state have missed the second dose of COVID vaccine? According to state director of health services Ajay Chakroborty, many army personnel, who took their first dose in the state have returned to their home states. So they can no longer be shown overdue. Many of the migrant workers have moved to other states with the first dose from Bengal. Also, some people will get their vaccination later due to intermediate COVID infection. “We are trying to motivate and vaccinate those who are still in arrears. And that’s why our health workers are collecting information from house-to-house and motivating them to get vaccinated. We have already reduced the number of overdue and it is decreasing every week,” said Chakroborty.

The total overdue people in the state stands at 46,43,607, according to state figures, which includes both Covaxin and Covishield vaccine takers. The state health department officials hope that they will get a couple of weeks’ additional time to finish the first dose, which was supposed to be completed by November.

On 18+ population in the state still out of vaccination coverage, the director said, “We have a total population of 10 crore in West Bengal and an estimated 7 cr of them are over 18 years of age. Around 6. 28 cr of the total 7 cr have received their first dose till now, which means that 70-75 lakh people are still left with the first vaccination. Many of them do not live in the state and out of this many are migrant workers, who live outside Bengal. So, we are comparing the voter list to see how many are actually left.”