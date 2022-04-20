Bengal Intelligentsia Etc Loathe BJP, Embrace Non-BJP





New Delhi (The Hawk): Lo and Behold, (West) Bengal Intelligentsia firmly entrenched in the state and not NRBs (Non Resident Bengalis) loathe sheer power-seeker for vested interests BJP and continue embracing the CPI(M)-Left Front, the Indian National Congress, the Trinamool Congress despite the BJP's excessive flagrant claims of the state's masses swearing by the BJP, ongoing mass transfer of leaders + workersfrom the ruling Trinamool Congress Party to the BJP (more are said to be in line as days go by) coupled with its grandiose aim to have BJP Government in the state. Baangaalee Booddheejeebee (Bengali intelligentia) simply loathe BJP because it is seen by them as narrow, parochial (of many kinds), home confined, narrow outlook, communal, overt Hindu-fanatic (not associated with Bengal), meaninglessly grandiloquent, divisive, impatient, megalomaniac, fundamentalist, sectarian, all of these and more BJP-traits (as the BJP activists display in the state) are fully loathed by the Baangaali intelligentia, Marwari, Bania businessmen by and large, Gujaratis, Punjabis of all hues, Madrasis, Keralites, Andhrites, Marathis and even hard core Hindus. They by and large want their present status quo be fully maintained and that is possible only via a non-BJP party, alliance, conglomerate at helm of all administartive affairs in the state which, according to them, is truly cosmopolitan in all senses of the word and that is Baangaalee Shongoskreetee or ethos which they are refusing to alter in any way. And to keep that intact, they want a non-BJP Government in the state government HQ, Nabanna, now under the ruling Trinamool Congress Party Government. ……It is thus only natural that sky-renting guffaws in all circles of Bengalis are aplenty in all circles of over zealous but strictly sort-of-self centred BJP bigwig + Lok Sabha MP (signifying national exposure naturally) + West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (is he really a Kayastha Ghosh {forward caste} or Gawala Ghosh {backward} now dogging the otherwise characteristically casteless Baangaalees) repeatedly criticising, denouncing people-elected Mamata Banerjee thereby demeaning the people's intelligence, choice-power, sagacity, likes/dislikes, disparaging their credibility itself who willingly voted for Mamata Banerjee to power to administer them… Not to be suppressed, "over zealous", "over buoyant" Dilip Ghosh goes on lambasting Mamata Banerjee, Trunamool Congress Party for turning West bengal into lawless, paradise of illegal foreign infiltrators, killing of non-TCP members, no law and order, no implemntation of central schemes in the state thereby keeping it penurious, poverty stricken, no development of any kind, appeasement to Muslims, ignorance of the majoroity community, encouragement of illegal immigrants without any documents, disbalancing the state's population by making Muslims majority community, relentlessly resorting to complaining against the Centre on flimsiest issues just to deviate the state's masses' attention from her persistent non-development works and continuous failure to discharge her chief ministerial duties adequately, etc, etc and above all, keeping the entire state downtrodden, slovenly, penurious but if she implements central schemes in their true spirit in the state, it will be tremendously instantly improved in all sectors in very short time unlike now the state looks anachronous and hence incongruous in today's overtly improved and continuously improving India in all spheres in race with the most advanced countries like USA in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own terms/suggestions/confessions.

To make Bengal abreast of the rest of the country, he is striving hard to transform it albeit, ably aided by Dilip Ghosh, Amit Shah etc but the people/masses of West Bengal simply are refusing to rescind from their present staus of remaining confined in the TMC or similar such entity's alienated-from-rest-of-the-country misogynist cocoon. This is how BJP is assessing them in that state but are not giving up taking for guaranted that the masses and the so=called anti-BJP personalities of the state would change in the last minute and side with the BJP for their and the state's all round up to date development in all sectors. …So far such a mass-helping move of Mamata Banerjee is resoundingly helping the masses of all hues in the state as they are voluntarily coming forward with their repertoire of problems and getting them sorted…This has sent jitters among Dilip Ghosh and Company who now are unequivocatively criticising Mamata Banerjee of resorting to below-the-belt move to enhance her popularity from back door. How? Because her Government going to the people/masses door-to-door and keeping tab on the exact number of the people staying in each house. So, what's wrong with it? Is it not good, proper to keep tab on exact number of people staying in every premise to avoid later allegations of outisers in the state promoted by Mamata Banerjee for benefitting her. …Now Dilip Ghosh is stuck in his own quick sand in the sense, say political observers in unison in the state, on one hand he lambasts Mamata Banerjee of patronising illegal infiltrators in the state for her incresing party base in the state, on the other, he criticises her for keeping tab on exact people staying in each house in the state in the garb of Sarkar Aapke Dwar. What is diabolic contradiction from Dillip Ghosh, otherwise mighty supercilious always-posing-right on every issue howsoever trivial or notable they be.

Its as if he si the last word in all aspects in West Bengal. But apparently, funnily, not even jocularly, not even seriously, that's not so at all ! The "real fact is, Dilip Ghosh does not comment on the outsiders of West Bengal collected en masse in the BJP public rallies in the state and project that as overwhelming mass popularty of the BJP in the entire state" that is now seriously vacillating, if at all that is, whether to re-elect TMC or resort to the 34-years-at-a-stretch ruling CPI(M)-Left Front + Congress for maintenance of "original status" of West Bengal in the mould of traditional Bengali ethos that is mass- seen as "absent" in a BJP-Government in the state. Also BJP in West Bengal would mean Baangaaleeaanaa out so-called humbug nationalism in which is not acceptable by the Bengali masses of all hues in the state. They want their modesty, humbleness, culture, artistry, creativity, parlance, ethos, beliefs, thoughts, etc intact and yet be abreast of global goings-on a day-to-day basis. For the rest of the country, it is weird, obnoxious, cocoon, incongruous in today's global atmosphere wherein, all are co-habiting in a global village inter-linked, intrinsically interwined with each other and so pursuance of only 1 ethos unacceptable. BJP subscribes to this theory in West Bengal, according to matured personalities in the state, and thus they are not acceptable to the people. If that be so, how come the BJP has so many Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs presently, how come many TMC bigwigs Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, Soumitra Khan, etc have joined the BJP and more established ones from the TMC, CPM, FB, RSP, Congress are expected to join the BJP day after day in the coming days! The answer to that is self-explanatory : There is a craze for BJP in West Bengal, like it or not, accept it or reject it. Whether this craze will be translated into votes needs to be seen after the next state assembly elections' results will be out/declared. As of now, the people who "think", "observe", "opine", "analyse", "envisage", "visualise" unflinchingly opine, any party that gives space to the people of Bengal to pursue their ethos is welcome to govern them and that surely is not BJP as that is still seen as non-democratic, interfering, nagging, single track oriented, narrow minded. In such atmosphere peoples of West Bengal feel nauseated, claustrophobic …They want to pursue their independent thoughts, opinions, comments that according to them, will not be allowed in a BJP Government. Hence the non-choice of it !