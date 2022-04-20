Bengal has the lowest crime rate: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that West Bengal has the lowest crime rate and also alleged that Bengal despite ignorance of the BJP led Central Government striving hard for the development of the citizens.

"The BJP leaders claim that the crime rate under the ruling Trinamool Congress is rising but the reality is just the opposite. Moreover the central government doesn't give any funds to the state but even then the TMC government is working hard for the development of the common people," said Banerjee.

Slamming the Central Government for the farm bill, the TMC supremo said that she will not stop protesting until the bill is withdrawn.

"During the Singur and Nandigram movement I have protested for 26 days and also demanded that the Human Right Commission have protested until the then Prime Minister Narashima Rao accepted the demand. In the same manner we will continue protesting till this farm bill is withdrawn. The BJP government is trying to kill the poor. In order to turn down the issue they might show issues of national interest just to drop the farm bill issue but we will not give up. I am instrumental in implementing the Human Rights Commission and Women Rights Commission," mentioned the chief minister.

Slamming the BJP national president JP Nadda, Banerjee said that the party who can give false information about the birth place of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, can give false information about anyone.

"Since when did Tagore born in Biswabharati? They (BJP) always give false inputs on everyone. They lift untoward incidents of other countries and claim it to be Bengal just to malign us. But we will not give up, we will fight till the end and reform the government. BJP doesn't belong to Bengal and cannot come here. On Friday the TMC leaders and activists will protest across the state with a picture of Tagore as a mark of apology," stated Banerjee.

Hitting out at the convoy attack on the BJP national president near Diamond Harbour, the chief minister mentioned that the BJP leaders carries huge convoys so how can someone make an attack on them. It is a pre planned act just to malign the TMC,"added Banerjee.

Earlier this day launching the 'report card' of the works done by the TMC government in the last ten years, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said that from Kanyashree to Swasthya Saathi all the schemes of the TMC government has got international recognition.

"Ayushman Bharat offers a certain amount of cover but Swasthya Saathi gives full cover of five lakhs and is also applicable in private hospitals. For women empowerment and to make them self dependent Kanyashree scheme helps them become self sufficient," mentioned Mukherjee.

Minister for child and women welfare pp, Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the 'Mw Mari Manush' government breathes the sentiments of the people and stays connected with the soil.

" Mamata Banerjee stays connected with the soil and teaches us to reach out to the people to stand by them. Duare Sarkar is a perfect example of the same. Our supemo offers 1500 to the employer youth and also to the widow's. 17 lakh 30000 people are now getting pension. No other government does this. Despite not getting proper cash assistance from the central government the TMC government always stands by everyone," claimed the minister of child and women welfare.

Speaking about the development of the health infrastructure, Bhattacharya said that there is a 46 percent increase in hospital beds and also that the number of doctors and nurses have gone up in the last ten years.

Power minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee said that the problem of low voltage was 320 tonnes in 2011 but 92.5 percent of the problem got curved in the last ten years.

" Not just a voltage problem, the budget of drinking water has also gone up. 1 lakh 18 thousand and 128 Kms roads have been constructed in the TMC regime. Opposition claims that there is no industry in West Bengal but the truth is there is also an increase of 40 percent industrial electric connection in the last ten years," said Chattopadhyay.