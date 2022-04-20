Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar appeals for calm and peace, enquired about well being of Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday appealed for calm across the state and enquired about the wellbeing of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is now nursing a foot injury at a government hospital in the city.

The latest report said Calcutta High Court chief justice TBN

Radhakrishnan on Friday visited the SSKM hospital to see the

injured chief minister, who in a video message said she would be on

the campaign trail in 2/3 days but may be restricted to

wheelchair.

Ms Banerjee's left leg from toe to knee was plastered and

was lying on the bed at the hospital.

The Governor in a tweet said " Enquired about the wellbeing of the CM. Wished speedy recovery and return to normalcy."

He said the " Democracy blossoms in peace and congenial environment. West Bengal stands out for its rich culture.

Time for the observance of calm and decorum. Appeal all to ensure harmony.",

Meanwhile, there had been no report of any untoward incident from

across the state.

—UNI