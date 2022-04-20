Bengal Guv Dhankhar writes to Mamata on violence before leaving for Delhi









Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been vocal about the post-poll violence in the state and also been at receiving end of criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress party, has written a letter to the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, urging her to deliberate on the issue of post-poll retributive violence in the cabinet and take all steps to restore law and order, providing succour to the suffering people.







The timing of the letter is significant as he is set to leave for the Capital, late on Tuesday evening for a three-day visit. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Dhankhar is supposed to meet the Union home minister and may also get an audience from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





His letter follows his meeting with a 50 plus delegation of state BJP MLAs on Monday, where the leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari apprised him of the post-poll violence continuing in many areas of the state and how it is now taking a communal turn with families of SC/ ST families being the target of attacks.

The letter says he is "constrained to observe" her "silence and inaction over post poll retributive bloodshed, violation of human rights, outrageous assault on dignity of women".

The letter also, in a way, accuses her government of inaction. The letter reads: "Your studied silence, coupled with absence of any steps to engage in rehabilitation and compensation to alleviate the unimaginable suffering of people, force an inevitable conclusion that all this is state driven."

The governor goes on to write that the "administration and police in such an alarmingly grim situation were expected to act in stern manner and according to law. However, nothing of this kind has happened. Their role suffers from partisan stance as also abandonment of lawful obligations. Suffering people are in fear of police and administration in turn is at the beck and call of ruling party harmads who like loose cannons are on rampage with no fear of law – 'law unto themselves'. Constitutional essence and spirit is being outraged."

Dhankhar, through the letter also mentions about his earlier visits to districts last month at poll violence affected areas, apart from mentioning how the chief minister spent six hours at CBI office at Nizam Palace on May 17 and that it "has no parallel in the annals of democracy". Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee, at a press meet, spelt out many incidents of post-poll violence still continuing with impunity. She said the most worrisome subject has been the atrocities on women, especially when the state has a woman chief minister. "Can the women of this state claim anymore that 'Banglar gorbo Mamata'? A women chief minister of the state has not spoken a word on these incidents of violence on women. Are these women not 'Banglar Meye'? The seriousness can be gauged as the women, not getting justice in state, are seeking help from the Supreme Court of India," said Locket. She demanded the Supreme Court should ask the state to form a SIT (Special Investigation Team).