Bengal Governor Upset With State Govt Over No Response On BGBS

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, upset with the Mamata Banerjee-led government in state for not furnishing details of the BGBS (Bengal Global Business Summit), expressed his displeasure on the issue through a tweet on Monday.

Reminding the state and the chief minister on the constitutional obligation, Dhankhar tweeted: “Constitution Article 167 casts “duty” on CM to furnish information Governor may seek. How unfortunate and unconstitutional that CM @MamataOfficial has not imparted information sought on issues including #BGBS

Lamentable state of RTI of ordinary citizens can only be imagined!” The West Bengal governor had sought information and white paper on the annual business summit the state holds in order to attract investments in Bengal. The first citizen of the state wanted to know how much investments the state has got over the years as the chief minister claims that the summits are highly successful.

“Sought information and White Paper #BGBS five editions @MamataOfficial as tall claims of “resounding success” are belied by ground reality.” Dhankhar has written on November 25.

The constitutional head of the state has shared a love-hate relationship with the state government. Earlier Trinamool Congress senior members had earlier accused the governor of acting on behalf of the central government and even labelled him a “BJP agent”. On the Constitutional Day, the governor tweeted: “Greetings #ConstitutionDay Urge WB officials @MamataOfficial @IASassociation @IPS_Association to ensure Governance as per Constitution so that democracy flourishes. Let’s take pledge to promote Preamble of Constitution & perform Fundamental Duties.”

Even after the West Bengal assembly amended the Howrah Municipal Corporation Act to separate Bally Municipality, which was a part of the corporation since 2015 recently, Dhankhar had sought to know the reasons for the move.

To become effective, the bill needed the West Bengal governor to give his consent through his signature. He had written in his handle: “As regards Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 @MamataOfficial WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought further details for consideration of the same under Article 200 of the Constitution.” In his letter to the state government, the governor also put across his concerns over certain points.