Bengal governor Dhankhar faces barrage of serious allegations from the TMC

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a fresh twist to the old tale of accusations and counter blames between the West Bengal governor and the state government, the ruling Trinamool Congress pointed fingers yet again on governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.



The Trinamool Congress (TMC) brought in serious charges against the first citizen of West Bengal by hinting at his probable involvement in the fake vaccine scam, which is raging in the state now.

The TMC MP, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, claimed that West Bengal governor can also be involved in the fake vaccination camp scam as one of the scam kingpin Debanjan Deb's security personnel, Arvind Vaidya, was seen in a family picture of governor inside the Raj Bhavan.

"Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a SIT (Special Investigating Team) to probe the matter and we will inform the SIT and submit the necessary documents. Nobody, even the heavyweights involved with this scam, will be spared," said Sukhendu, adding that through this security person Debanjan used to send expensive gifts to several people.

The Rajya Sabha chief whip also produced a 'family' photo from the Raj Bhavan, where the said security personnel could be seen standing behind the guests.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh stated that just to hide the alleged involvement of TMC in the vaccination scam the TMC is purposely dragging the name of BJP and governor in the scam.

The TMC MP also expressed his surprise at the governor's "silence" on the issue of his involvement after facts were given out by the TMC. Pointing out to a national daily page report, the MP said, the main accused in the Jain Diary hawala case Surendra Jain passed away on June 29.

"The kingpin of the Hawala scam Surendra Jain died on June 29. Is it a sheer coincidence or is there something else behind this? If Dhankhar, whose name is mentioned in the charge-sheet of the scam and the state governor are the same person then we will approach President Ram Nath Kovind for removal of this person from the constitutional post," claimed the TMC MP adding that every agency should probe in this matter.

The MP also brought out a book by the name of 'Bad Money, Bad Politics', where in a page Serial 33 showed the name of "Jagdeep Dhankhar, former minister", as the accused (in the hawala case) and an entry of 5.25 against his name.

Alleging that the governor doesn't abide by the Constitution, the TMC chief whip of Rajya Sabha stated that Dhankhar's name is allegedly involved in a land scam as well.

The state government and the governor have been at loggerheads ever since Dhankhar became the governor in 2019.

After Mamata Banerjee alleged that Dhankhar was involved in the hawala scam, Dhankhar held a counter press meet on the same day and mentioned that "Mamata had given misinformation" to people as he has "never been charge-sheeted" in any scam.

Incidentally, last week West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee at all India speaker meet had complained against Dhankhar to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and on June 30 Dhankhar had written a counter letter to assembly speaker and urged him to work 'in togetherness'.

In his letter to speaker of Bengal assembly Biman Banerjee, referring to his complaint, "governor is trying to interfere in the functioning of WB assembly", Dhankhar wrote: "Nothing can be more unfortunate and distanced from reality."

On the speaker's complaint that the governor is sitting on several bills, which have been passed in the West Bengal assembly, Dhankhar again tweeted on Thursday clarifying his stance and pointing out that the speaker is giving out half-truths to the media and in a way suggesting that it is all part of the TMC propaganda against him. Dhankhar also referred to the infamous Nazi chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels in his tweet.

"Goebbels outclassed !

Speaker @MamataOfficial asserts -'Governor is sitting on to 'Dunlop India (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertaking) Bill 2016'

Fact: Hon'ble President finally disposed matter on 15.01.2019 by withholding his consent to the said Bill.

Why Media Silence!" tweeted Dhankhar.