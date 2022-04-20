Bengal Governor corrupt, should be removed: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a 'corrupt man' and questioned the purpose of his recent tour of North Bengal, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the northern part of the state.

Banerjee also said she has written multiple letters to the Centre, seeking Dhankhar's removal.

'He is a corrupt man. He was named in the chargesheet in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. Why has the central government allowed a governor like this to continue?' she told reporters at the state secretariat.

'If the central government has no information that the governor was named in the chargesheet, I am telling them now.

They should find it out,' she said without elaborating.

The CM said Dhankhar's visit to North Bengal was a political stunt as he only met MLAs and MPs of the BJP. 'Why did he suddenly tour North Bengal? I can sense a conspiracy to divide North Bengal.' Banerjee claimed that the governor had even asked people to organise demonstrations in the state.

'I don't think that is the job of a governor. I have not seen such a governor in my life. But, as per the Constitution, I will continue to meet him, talk to him and follow the courtesies till he is here.

'I have written thrice to the Centre asking for Dhankhar's removal; the union government must consider this,' she said.

Banerjee also alleged that Dhankhar was trying to dictate an elected government and decide on transfers of officials.

Hitting out at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress supremo said it was trying to disturb the functioning of the West Bengal government by 'sending the governor to places', and despatching officials of the National Human Rights Commission and the Tribal and Minority Commission to the state.

She wondered why the BJP-led central governent was not taking any action against the dispensation in Uttar Pradesh, where several dead bodies were recently found floating in river Ganga.

'They (the BJP) are unable to digest defeat (in West Bengal)... Everyday, they are sending members of commissions to disturb our people,' Banerjee added.

