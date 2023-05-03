Bengal government offers land for tiny industrial parks

Kolkata: On Wednesday, a high-ranking government official in West Bengal announced plans to implement a programme that would make land available to encourage the development of small industrial parks within the state.

He explained that the move was made to make it easier for private investors to acquire property for the construction of SAIPs, or Scheme for Approved Industrial Parks.

District officials have set aside 45 parcels of land, ranging in size from 5 to 8 acres, as stated by Meghnad De, Special Secretary, MSME & Textiles Department.—Inputs from Agencies