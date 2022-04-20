New Delhi (The Hawk): '(West) Bengal goons are bhodrolok, so to say,' forcing the Chief Election Commission of India to conduct eight-phase polling --- already flagrantly marred with broad day light shooting, killing, looting, raping, clobbering, teasing, abusing, lampooning et al --- amid sky renting guffaws, cynicism, carcasm, in the NCR, all states, UTs on the 21st century definition of bhodrolok (gentleman) of West Bengal that if all is fully chotolok (opposite of bhodrolok) and well past Bihar which is normally all throughout the country is called as all round lawless making it impossible top hold normal elections therein. Now (since long) it officially comes out that Bihar (just leave alone talking about other states in the country who are straightaway sober, sophisticated personified in all levels) is far sober, gentlemanly, rational than West Bengal that openly peddles violence of all usual, unusual, known, unknown kinds albeit, on the garb of gentlmanliness or bhodrolok personified all throughout the state…Fact is, the state of West Bengal via its goons fancies, loves violence of (un)usual kind and no "actual bhodrolok" --- whether in power or not --- ever objects to that or pre empts that or stops that or forbids that leaving the goons wide open amid the bhodrolok making it a weird, mysterious bhodrolok syndrome unlike in any other state in the country --- remains indifferent, expressionless, 'intellectual'…Many years or decades later, they elicit their opinions outwardly against them claiming Bengal is not at all synonymous with that at all. Point is, why not talk about it, or denounce it, on the spot, why pose of succinctly ambivertly supporting it. Why not call 'the spade the spade' then and there on the spot, and lambast it in most strongest languages… After all, the whole state because of it is slurred, sullied, slackened resembling no law and order in the entire state at all; rather, its free for all, no check, no balance, no equanimity…all irrational.

According to the Central Home Ministry, Central Election Commission etc, when the 'bhodrolok' West Bengal remains oblivious to all that, why not make hay while the sun shines implying directly follow the trend in toto and do not be sheep out of herd. Thus the current all round lawlessness in the entire state with the likes of (internationally-graded, globally renowned) intellectuals like Radraprasad SenGupta, Pradip Chandra Sarkar, Subrata Mukherjee, Basudev Axharya, Chandan Bose, Sandip Ray, Aparna Sen, Biman Bose, Surya Kanta Mishra, Sandhya Roy, Tarun Majumdar, Shubhaprasanna Mukherjee, etc are dead silent; is it because they are not being affected by the goons in any way and they are mighty comfortable, firmly ensconsed in their gaddi and serviced by their spartan janitors!

According to many sociology-specialising units in the country, the actual intellectuals, original bhodroloks of the state remain indifferent to the current intense violence in the whole state because they pick up their 'masala' for their respective works from there, later earning accolades, adulation from all that…Sic! That much about their Bhodrolok facade? Only they can answer that loud and clear.

As for the Central Home Ministry, the insidious "bhodrolok"s of the state presently spread all through the state, indulging in violent, macabre, murdrous activities have been identified with their full dossiers, thanks to NASA, and they will be hauled after the poll results are out in the state. Also to be hauled up are the Lungi Vahini spread all through the state effecting violence extraordinaire in the whole state.



