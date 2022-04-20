Bengal CM Mamata Accuses CBI, ED Of Probing Honest TMC Leaders

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Left Front government and the party leaders were involved in several misdoings but the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) never summoned them. Instead, she said the central agencies have always targeted the “most honest political party”, the Trinamool Congress.

Mamata said this while campaigning at Bhabanipur on Friday.

“The BJP failed to fight the Trinamool Congress politically for which they are using their agencies against the honest party and leaders. The Left Front leaders were also involved in many scams but they were always spared,” said Mamata.

Claiming that West Bengal will soon be an industrial hub, the TMC chief said that an Australian company had conducted a survey and it claimed that “conditions in West Bengal are conducive for it to become an industrial hub”.

Mentioning that farmers issue is a ‘touchy’ matter for her and that is the reason why she chose to contest from Nandigram.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura, the TMC leader questioned how the BJP government there will conduct Durga Puja and Kali Puja under Section 144, which has been imposed there by the government.

“BJP alleges that I don’t allow Durga Puja. But, under Section 144 only four people are allowed to assemble, so how will they hold Puja this year?” questioned Mamata.

Taking a dig at the BJP at the central government over the Pegasus issue, Mamata alleged that along with the agencies, the BJP government is also trying to influence the courts.

The BJP in Bengal had always been agitating over the alleged post-poll violence that has claimed several lives in the state.

Countering BJP’s claim, the TMC chief said that in Assam, the BJP has perpetrated violence and killed many innocent people.