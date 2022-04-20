Bengal CID to probe BJP worker's death in Siliguri

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Tuesday asked the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Siliguri.

A statement issued by the state police said: "There was a mala fide intention to create violence by the use of firearms. CID West Bengal has been asked to investigate."

Ulen Roy, 50, a resident of Jalpaiguri's Gajoldoba area, died due to pellet injuries during a protest march on Monday. The police said the deceased received pellet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the deceased in the protest programme.

"This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programmes and inciting them to fire is unheard off," it said.

Earlier, the state police said on Monday evening that serious acts of violence were committed by the supporters of a political party during their protest. They resorted to arson, brick-batting, firing and vandalism of government property, said the police.

It had issued a statement saying that police showed restraint and didn't do a lathi charge or used firearms. Only water cannons and tear gas were used to disperse the violent crowd. However, the death of a person has been reported. The body is being sent for post-mortem. The actual cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem examination.

"Truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime," police said.

