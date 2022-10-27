Bengal chit fund scam suspect held by CBI for three days

Kolkata (The Hawk): Businessman Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the CBI in the multi-crore Sanmarg Cooperative chit fund scam on Tuesday night and is believed to be close to arrested Trinamool Congress leader Raju Shahani, was sent to the agency's custody for three days by a court in the West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

On September 2, the Central Bureau of Investigation detained Trinamool leader Raju Sahani, the Chairman of Halisahar Municipality in the North 24 Parganas district, for his alleged participation with the same chit fund firm, and collected Rs 80 lakh from his possession.

The CBI's attorney told the court on Wednesday that Sanjay Singh was in charge of a local television channel run by Sanmarg Cooperative and, as a result, was extremely close to ponzi scheme founder Soumyraup Bhowmik, who is currently at large, and that Bhowmik's whereabouts must be determined through interrogation.

The judge accepted the CBI attorney's arguments and placed Sanjay Singh in CBI custody. It has been learned that he will be brought back to the CBI's Nizam Palace headquarters in central Kolkata on Wednesday night and questioned on this point.

During Sahani's arrest, the CBI located a bank account he owned in Bangkok, and preliminary inquiry suggested that enormous sums were transferred to this account from the chit fund organisation.

The CBI also informed the court at that time that Sahani and Bhowmik, the absconding founder of the Sanmarg Cooperative, shared the Bangkok bank account. It further asserted that its inquiry has uncovered definitive evidence that Sahani supplied Bhowmik with safe haven at his apartment at some point.

According to sources, there were sufficient grounds to assume that a portion of the revenues from the chit fund were also invested in the other enterprises managed by Sanjay Singh.

