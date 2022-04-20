Bengal chief minister will be a son of the soil: PM Modi

New Delhi (The Hawk): "Asol poriborton ashche" (the real change is coming) said the Prime Minister at his Kanthi rally on Thursday. He added, "On 2nd May Didi jachhe, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming to power.

Putting all speculations to rest, the PM said the new government in state will get a chief minister, who will be the son of the soil. "The new government in Bengal will have a CM from this land of Bengal, a son of soil."

Contrary to speculations that Dibyendu Adhikari, son of Sisir Adhikari, may defect to the (BJP) at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kanthi, he did not.

PM Modi also took on Trinamool Congress' tirade against outsiders. "Bohiragoto? Who is an outsider here? In the land of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who wrote the national anthem, everyone is a Bharatwasi (Indian). How can you call people coming here an outsider?" asked Modi.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in reply, said, "Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat Maratha, Dravid, Utkal, Banga…. Rabindranath Tagore wrote these famous lines." Without drawing parallels to the Prime Minister too using these lines from out national anthem, Mamata said: "They don't even know the birthplace of Tagore. We have to save Bengal from these goons."

Modi added, "Didi you are telling lies, spreading canards about Nandigram. The people will not tolerate this and will reply to you for their insult through the ballot boxes. Making light of his common call "Didi o Didi", Modi said he has to call her again and again as she does not listen to people. Taking Modi on this, Didi said, "I have never seen a biiger liar than him. He promised Rs 15 lakh to every individual. None of us got the money."

Criticising on the state government's scheme 'Duare Sarkar', Modi said, "When you need her she is never to be seen. Now, before elections, she is doing Duare Sarkar. People will show her the door in this election," he said.

Modi promised that after coming to power in state, he will implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and will pay arrears of last three years to every farmer, which West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not implemented here. He said, "All Centre's assistance for Bengal have been stuck in 'Bhipo window'."

Taking on the Trinamool Congress' slogan 'khela hobe', the PM said, "Didi, you play games, we will concentrate on development."