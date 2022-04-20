Bengal BJP MPs to write to Prez Kovind on post-poll violence

Kolkata (The Hawk): Around 18 of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) Members of Parliament are set to write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention over the post-poll violence by alleged TMC goons in West Bengal.



According to saffron camp sources, the letter is a desperate attempt to stop the victimization of BJP supporters. Party leaders and workers fear, if the President doesn't intervene now, there might be a higher number of casualties .

"Almost 40 BJP cadres are killed by TMC. Not only will we inform the President about the same but will also seek his help so that the post-poll violence is curbed. This is why 18 MPs have decided to submit the letter," stated the party sources.

The violence in the state has been a contentious issue between the ruling Trinamool Congress party and the main opposition party, the BJP.

Talking on the subject of post-poll violence at a media interaction, TMC's newly-appointed general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Monday that there has not been a single incident of violence in the state now and that the media should behave responsibly by refraining from carrying fake news on violence.

The Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had summoned the state chief secretary on Monday after seeing the action-taken report of the state government on the subject. The chief secretary, HK Dwivedi had met the governor today.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition (LoP) in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is supposed to meet the BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday to inform him about his workflow.

According to party sources the LoP is also likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on the same day.

"Nadda had called Suvendu to brief him about his future work. Suvendu will also seek Nadda's advice. After meeting the national president, Suvendu is likely to meet Amit Shah," further mentioned the sources.