Bengal BJP in SC, demand CAPF and EVMs for Kolkata municipal polls

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) released their election manifesto for the Kolkata civic polls with the promise of making the city of joy a smart and green one.

The party has highlighted in its manifesto issues of health, security, cleanliness, education and culture.

But the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari reminding the party detractors said that BJP has put up candidates in 73 seats. “Many in the opposition had said that the BJP would not be able to give enough candidates. We have candidates in 73 wards. Our workers and also the candidates are working hard towards their campaign. There is no reason to believe that in an election we will leave the ground for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). We are not only going to the election commission, the governor and court, we are also going to the voters on the campaign trail,” said Suvendu.

He added, “We were forced to shift to safe locations our 20-25 women candidates for their security. If this is within Kolkata, think of the situation in villages.”

Talking about the saffron party delegation meeting the governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar on the issue, Suvendu said, “When the state government, the State Election Commission (SEC) and the police do not want to hold elections in a democratic way, we have no other option but approach the custodian of the constitution.”

The party delegation led by Suvendu also met the state election commissioner Saurav Das demanding deployment of para-military forces and use of VVPAT-linked EVMs for the Kolkata Municipal (KMC) elections.

“The SEC informed us about his inability to conduct elections with the help of CAPF. He has more faith in state and city police. The governor, whom we also approached, told us that the SEC has given him a prelim report on the deployment of CAPF in booths with which he is not satisfied.. He is waiting for a detailed report and so are we,” said Suvendu.

“There is a Supreme Court judgment on use of VVPAT-linked EVM machines for polls. The SEC also could not assure us of one-time counting. He said the matter is sub-judice (Friday hearing in HC) and will wait for the verdict. Our delegates also brought up the issue of candidate security. He has directed the CP to provide security to opposition candidates during the campaign period. We have specific allegations against the Kolkata Police Welfare Board. In Bhabanipur by-election, the board had organized false voting,” the LoP alleged.

The BJP delegation also told the SEC that polling agents have to be from the Kolkata area with the ward as a unit. “He has told us that he will make corrections in the earlier circular to this effect,” informed Suvendu.

“In our SLP (special leave petition) in the apex court, the BJP has asked for para-military forces for the campaign, election and counting. On the use of VVPAT, we may also approach the SC,” said Suvendu.

The BJP leader, who was earlier a minister in the TMC government, without naming TMC national general secretary Abishek Banerjee, said, “The TMC second-in-command has told his partymen not to stop voters from voting. They don’t have to stop. We saw in the September by-election in Bhabanipur that 90,000 voters did not vote. These very voters voted in April (in the midst of the second wave) but did not vote in September (when the COVID situation was under control). Why? The voters were told by Kolkata Police officers, under IC Kalighat PS and goons of the TMC not to vote.”