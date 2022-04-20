Bengal binds us with Vande Mataram but Didi terms us outsiders: PM Modi

Contai (West Bengal): In a fresh attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state binds India in the spirit of Vande Mataram but Didi terms us 'bohiragoto' (outsiders) and added that Bengal wants peace, stability and freedom from violence.

Speaking at a public rally in the Contai area of poll-bound West Bengal's East Midnapore, the Prime Minister said, "The Bengal that has bound India in the spirit of Vande Mataram, here Mamata Didi terms us 'bohiragoto' (outsider). We all are children of this land, no Indian is an outsider in this land."

"Violence and bomb blasts were reported here during Didi's reign. The state government preferred to be mute in these matters. Bengal wants peace, stability and freedom from violence," PM Modi said.

"Didi kept the farmers away from PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. The financial support for farmers was stopped by the TMC government in the state."

"Farmers will not forget how cruel Didi has been with them. They will break all walls stopping the state's development on May 2," he said.

"Our mothers and sisters have forward in huge numbers to punish TMC in this election," he added.

During the rally, he also urged the youths to vote in the upcoming assembly election.

"This is a very crucial time for first-time voters and youth aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and thus, 'ashol Poriborton' is the need of the hour."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)