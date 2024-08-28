Bengal Bandh: BJP's Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar's car gheraoed in Siliguri

Amid the escalating tensions in West Bengal, BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' led to violent clashes in various parts of the state, including an incident where Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy's car was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in Siliguri.

Siliguri: Amid the BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh,' the party's Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Kumar Roy's car was allegedly gheraoed by TMC workers in Siliguri on Wednesday.

The Bandh has been called by the BJP to protest against the alleged police crackdown during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' to the state secretariat in Kolkata on Tuesday.

A stone was also reportedly pelted at the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha MP's car, who left the spot after a while. Police personnel were also present at the spot.

Meanwhile, following the clashes at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district earlier on Wednesday, two persons were admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries on head.

The injured individuals were admitted to the hospital at around 11.30 am and their treatment is ongoing. Doctors are assessing their condition and have kept them under close supervision in the ICU, the hospital said.

"Two persons have been admitted to Manipal Hospitals Broadway, Kolkata, at around 11:30 am with bullet injuries to the head following political clashes at Bhatpara earlier today. Doctors are assessing their condition and keeping them under close observation at the ICU," said a Manipal Hospital official.

This development comes in the wake of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey's allegations that people belonging to TMC attacked and fired on his car in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

He also alleged that bombs were thrown on his car and then 6-7 rounds of firing were done.

"Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence. We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done. This is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the police. They planned my murder. The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned that his driver had been shot at.

"There are two people who are severely injured among the other seven," he added.

Speaking on the incident, former BJP MP, Arjun Singh said that there was a plan to kill Priyangu Pandey.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal police also detained protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata's Bata Chowk.

Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh'. The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal.

—ANI