Bengal 'Observes' Strike As Trade Unions Protest Across India

Ashok Chatterjee and Aritra Singha

Kolkata (The Hawk): It was like déjà vu on Thursday, when the general strike called by all the trade unions was followed throughout India.

In West Bengal, the people were transported back to the mid and late '90s when the dreaded call for 'Bangla bandh' would evoke a complete 'lockdown' of sorts. A major section of people chose to stay indoors. In Kolkata, and in many pockets of the districts, commuters who ventured out for work and business were heckled by bandh supporters.

The day-long All India General Strike on Thursday, called by ten central trade unions and supported by Congress and the Left parties, has been successful, claimed CPM in Kolkata.

Addressing the press after a march in support of the strike, CPM state secretary in West Bengal, Surjya Kanta Mishra, said that the impact of their protest crossed many records of the past."Lot of our comrades have been arrested in the districts but the call to observe the strike was well received by general people across villages and cities. The impact of the strike has been felt in factories, mills and everywhere. It has broken many records of the past," he said.

At many places passengers in the buses were seen to be driven out and the bus forced to abandon its run. At Champadali More in Barasat, north 24-Parganas, bus owners fought with bandh supporters leading to a push-and-shove situation. Supporters, since the morning, had positioned themselves at various Metro stations to stop commuters to get it. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. Stranded passengers were seen crowding around both Howrah and Sealdah stations as private buses were less in number.

In front of Jadavpur University main gate, students were seen playing cricket, table tennis and football on the road, supporting the bandh. CPIM state secretary in West Bengal, Surjya Kanta Mishra said by noon around 400 of their comrades were arrested in 15 districts.

Left Front chairman in West Bengal, Biman Bose, has also claimed that the nationwide strike has been highly successful.

The strike was jointly called by ten central trade unions – Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The unions are protesting against the three new Labour Codes – the Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020; the Code on Social Security Bill, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020 – that were passed by both houses of the Parliament earlier this year.

Several farmers' organisations, including the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), have extended their support. They have mobilised their members in rural India to stand in solidarity with the striking workers.

Politburo member Md Salim said, "Apart from immediate withdrawal of the "anti-labour and anti-farm bills", the protestors demand cash transfer of ?7,500 each month to all non-income tax paying families and 10 kgs of free ration to every needy individuals per month. We have also demanded increase in the spans of MGNREGA work to 200 days and its expansion to urban areas."

Salim said that he is really impressed by the spontaneous response of the youth, which came out in large numbers to support the bandh.

While the state buses were seen very frequently, the private busses were very less in number and shops too were mostly closed. Ashutosh of a juice shop near the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda said that though he is neither the supporter of the Left Front or the Congress, he supports the issue raised by both the parties for which he didn't open his shop.

"My staff couldn't come due to stray incidents of railway blockades. But I personally didn't open the shop as I respect the issue raised behind the strike. Neither of the political parties attached with the strike are my favourite. This issue of price hike across the country is a major problem for not just the lower middle class but also for the upper middle class. This needs to be addressed," mentioned Ashutosh.

Reportedly, in Barrackpore and Barasat regions of North 24 Parganas district, the Left workers' call to block the roads did not go down well and instigated tension. At Shyamnagar in Sealdah-Ranaghat main line, the protestors blocked the railway tracks to disrupt the local train service. Train services in Howrah division have been affected as well with sporadic incidents of protests along the railway tracks.

Meanwhile, Surjya Kanta Mishra, Left Front state general secretary and senior politburo member said that the impact of their protest crossed many records of the past.

However, the political observers are of mind that after doing well in the recently concluded Bihar polls, the Left Front has got their morale boost to do extremely well in the upcoming Bengal Assembly election next year.

"The Left Front did better than what was expected in the Bihar polls. In the run up for Bengal election next year that success will work for the alliance. Moreover, connecting with masses with sensitive issues can give them a broader chance to emerge as indispensable opposition in the state," mentioned an observer. Meanwhile, Congress has also claimed that the All India General Strike was a massive success and called it "historic".