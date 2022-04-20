New Delhi: Climbing stairs is the best way to burns calories than taking a traditional walk and it increases chances of achieving weight loss. It is recommended that it is an ideal way to increase energy levels, the function of immune system and lower the risk of diseases. Here are some of the health benefits of climbing stairs: Burns calories: Climbing stairs is good for health as it is an easy way to burn calories. If you want to lose weight then climb stairs instead of taking the elevator. Strengthens muscle: Taking the stairs strengthens the muscles of the body and it is a great way to tone and sculpt your body. Good for heart: Climbing stairs increases the heart rate which is good for a healthy heart. Protects from diseases: Stair climbing is the best way to exercise as it doesn't need any particular equipment. It also increases the immunity of the body which prevents diseases.